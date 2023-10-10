Frontier Conference announces partnerships with Nike, BSN Sports

BILLINGS — The Frontier Conference on Tuesday announced it will begin a five-year partnership with Nike and BSN Sports to serve as the official provider of conference apparel and equipment.

"It's another great day for the Frontier Conference with the announcement of this strategic partnership with BSN Sports and Nike. The conference office joins member schools Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College in a similar venture to ensure athletic apparel and equipment sales are driven by this relationship," league commissioner Scott Crawford stated in a press release.

"I am thrilled we now have access to a national distributor the caliber of BSN Sports and the top athletic brand in Nike. I am counting on this partnership to have a positive impact on cost containment, student-athlete recruitment and retention, and greater brand awareness of the Frontier Conference."

BSN area sales manager Tim Walker added: “BSN Sports and Nike are thrilled to partner with the Frontier Conference in support of these great institutions and their student-athletes. The Frontier Conference has a rich and storied history, dating back to 1934. Likewise, BSN Sports has an unparalleled tradition and mission of elevating the student experience. Together, BSN Sports and Nike hope to elevate the footprint of the Frontier Conference across the NAIA.”

Along with outfitting the conference staff in Nike apparel, BSN will provide promotional material for Frontier Conference events and championships, the press release stated.