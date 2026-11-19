HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its 2026 Football East division all-conference teams and postseason awards on Thursday, recognizing the league's top performers following the conclusion of the regular season.
Montana Tech led the East division with nine first-team selections across offense, defense and special teams, followed by Dakota State (S.D.) and Rocky Mountain with five each.
Dakota State senior quarterback Tray Hettick was named the Frontier Conference East division player of the year, while Montana Tech junior quarterback Jarrett Wilson earned East division offensive player of the year honors.
Dakota State senior linebacker Josiah Perez and Montana Tech senior linebacker Kellan Beller shared the East division defensive player of the year award.
Rocky redshirt junior Dylan Post was selected as the East division offensive lineman of the year, while Montana Tech's Luke Bilau received the long snapper of the year award.
Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson and Rocky head coach Randy Bandelow were named Frontier Conference co-coaches of the year. Montana Tech's Montell Allen was recognized as the Frontier Conference assistant coach of the year.
The conference also recognized second-team selections and honorable mention recipients from all seven East division institutions.
Below is the complete list of the 2026 Frontier Conference football All-East division teams:
All-Frontier Conference East division
AWARDS
Player of the year: Tray Hettick, Dakota State (S.D.)
Offensive player of the year: Jarrett Wilson, Montana Tech
Co-defensive players of the year: Josiah Perez, Dakota State (S.D.) and Kellen Beller, Montana Tech
Offensive lineman of the year: Dylan Post, Rocky Mountain
Long snapper of the year: Luke Bilau, Montana Tech
Co-coaches of the year: Kyle Samson, Montana Tech and Randy Bandelow, Rocky Mountain
Assistant coach of the year: Montell Allen, Montana Tech
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Tray Hettick, Dakota State (S.D.)
RB: Ty Battle, Rocky Mountain
RB: Laggarius Marshell, Valley City State (N.D.)
OL: Brandon Kjetland, Dakota State (S.D.)
OL: Isaac Folland, Mayville State (N.D.)
OL: Shannen O'Brien, Montana Tech
OL: Zach Tierney, Montana Tech
OL: Dylan Post, Rocky Mountain
TE: Gage Gilbert, Dickinson State (N.D.)
WR: Maddox Kihne, Dakota State (S.D.)
WR: Isaiah Woodley, MSU-Northern
WR: Levi Torgerson, Montana Tech
Defense
DL: Dylan Dahlgren, Dickinson State (N.D.)
DL: Marcus Johnson, Mayville State (N.D.)
DL: Cole Graham, Montana Tech
DL: Trevor Miller, Montana Tech
DL: Jamal Jaber, Rocky Mountain
LB: Josiah Perez, Dakota State (S.D.)
LB: Braydon Cline, MSU-Northern
LB: Wayne Queen, Rocky Mountain
DB: Tamareon Foster, Dakota State (S.D.)
DB: Dior Evans, Mayville State (N.D.)
DB: Christian Hansen, Montana Tech
DB: Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City State (N.D.)
Special teams
PK: Casey Kautzman, Montana Tech
P: Jordan Legg, Rocky Mountain
Specialist: Levi Torgerson, Montana Tech
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Jarrett Wilson, Montana Tech
RB: Trajan Davis, Dakota State (S.D.)
RB: Marek Mihelish, Montana Tech
RB: Jae'Sean Pete, Rocky Mountain
OL: Uziel Ruiz, Dakota State, S.D.)
OL: Landen Thompson, Dickinson State (N.D.)
OL: Bret Fullington, Montana Tech
OL: Chaise Meyer, Montana Tech
OL: WestLee McLeod, Rocky Mountain
TE: Kieran Netburn, Montana Tech
WR: Nick Michelotti, Montana Tech
WR: Jake Deutsch, Valley City State (N.D.)
WR: Exavian Westbrook, Valley City State (N.D.)
Defense
DL: Jacob Imdieke, Dakota State (S.D.)
DL: Dominic Umile, Montana Tech
DL: Caleb Novak, Montana Tech
LB: Kaden Van Otterloo, Dakota State (S.D.)
LB: Brody Jenness, Dickinson State (N.D.)
LB: DeAnthony Thompson, Mayville State (N.D.)
LB: Tyler Kovick, Montana Tech
LB: Aiden Russell, Valley City State (N.D.)
DB: Michael Foster, Dakota State (S.D.)
DB: Ryan Racht, Dickinson State (N.D.)
DB: Jalen Perkins, Montana Tech
DB: Jayson Cady, Rocky Mountain
Special teams
PK: Jordan Legg, Rocky Mountain
P: Casey Kautzman, Montana Tech
Specialist: Maddox Kihne, Dakota State (S.D.)
HONORABLE MENTION
Dakota State (S.D.)
Elliott Devries – DL
Joshua Shaffer – OL
Weston Leverson – TE
Dickinson State (N.D.)
Shel Osborne – DL
Ty Nelson – P
Adrien Calderon – WR
Mayville State (N.D.)
Jayden Green – DL
Rashawn Thomas – LB
Harry Cousins – P/K
Darnell Green – RB
Dante Weideborner – OL
Montana Tech
Brett Grange – DB
River Wasson – DB
Jamal Cariglia – RB
MSU-Northern
Julius Leapai – LB
Jackson Kink – LB
Juliun Benson – WR
Rocky Mountain
Gage Goltz – Specialist
Jordan Latson-Davis – OL
Javonte King – WR
Valley City State (N.D.)
Walker Brondos – P/K
Exavian Westbrook –
Specialist
Jaxon Baumgarn – OL
Taylor Jones – OL