HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its 2026 Football East division all-conference teams and postseason awards on Thursday, recognizing the league's top performers following the conclusion of the regular season.

Montana Tech led the East division with nine first-team selections across offense, defense and special teams, followed by Dakota State (S.D.) and Rocky Mountain with five each.

Dakota State senior quarterback Tray Hettick was named the Frontier Conference East division player of the year, while Montana Tech junior quarterback Jarrett Wilson earned East division offensive player of the year honors.

Dakota State senior linebacker Josiah Perez and Montana Tech senior linebacker Kellan Beller shared the East division defensive player of the year award.

Rocky redshirt junior Dylan Post was selected as the East division offensive lineman of the year, while Montana Tech's Luke Bilau received the long snapper of the year award.

Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson and Rocky head coach Randy Bandelow were named Frontier Conference co-coaches of the year. Montana Tech's Montell Allen was recognized as the Frontier Conference assistant coach of the year.

The conference also recognized second-team selections and honorable mention recipients from all seven East division institutions.

Below is the complete list of the 2026 Frontier Conference football All-East division teams:

All-Frontier Conference East division

AWARDS

Player of the year: Tray Hettick, Dakota State (S.D.)

Offensive player of the year: Jarrett Wilson, Montana Tech

Co-defensive players of the year: Josiah Perez, Dakota State (S.D.) and Kellen Beller, Montana Tech

Offensive lineman of the year: Dylan Post, Rocky Mountain

Long snapper of the year: Luke Bilau, Montana Tech

Co-coaches of the year: Kyle Samson, Montana Tech and Randy Bandelow, Rocky Mountain

Assistant coach of the year: Montell Allen, Montana Tech

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Tray Hettick, Dakota State (S.D.)

RB: Ty Battle, Rocky Mountain

RB: Laggarius Marshell, Valley City State (N.D.)

OL: Brandon Kjetland, Dakota State (S.D.)

OL: Isaac Folland, Mayville State (N.D.)

OL: Shannen O'Brien, Montana Tech

OL: Zach Tierney, Montana Tech

OL: Dylan Post, Rocky Mountain

TE: Gage Gilbert, Dickinson State (N.D.)

WR: Maddox Kihne, Dakota State (S.D.)

WR: Isaiah Woodley, MSU-Northern

WR: Levi Torgerson, Montana Tech

Defense

DL: Dylan Dahlgren, Dickinson State (N.D.)

DL: Marcus Johnson, Mayville State (N.D.)

DL: Cole Graham, Montana Tech

DL: Trevor Miller, Montana Tech

DL: Jamal Jaber, Rocky Mountain

LB: Josiah Perez, Dakota State (S.D.)

LB: Braydon Cline, MSU-Northern

LB: Wayne Queen, Rocky Mountain

DB: Tamareon Foster, Dakota State (S.D.)

DB: Dior Evans, Mayville State (N.D.)

DB: Christian Hansen, Montana Tech

DB: Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City State (N.D.)

Special teams

PK: Casey Kautzman, Montana Tech

P: Jordan Legg, Rocky Mountain

Specialist: Levi Torgerson, Montana Tech

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Jarrett Wilson, Montana Tech

RB: Trajan Davis, Dakota State (S.D.)

RB: Marek Mihelish, Montana Tech

RB: Jae'Sean Pete, Rocky Mountain

OL: Uziel Ruiz, Dakota State, S.D.)

OL: Landen Thompson, Dickinson State (N.D.)

OL: Bret Fullington, Montana Tech

OL: Chaise Meyer, Montana Tech

OL: WestLee McLeod, Rocky Mountain

TE: Kieran Netburn, Montana Tech

WR: Nick Michelotti, Montana Tech

WR: Jake Deutsch, Valley City State (N.D.)

WR: Exavian Westbrook, Valley City State (N.D.)

Defense

DL: Jacob Imdieke, Dakota State (S.D.)

DL: Dominic Umile, Montana Tech

DL: Caleb Novak, Montana Tech

LB: Kaden Van Otterloo, Dakota State (S.D.)

LB: Brody Jenness, Dickinson State (N.D.)

LB: DeAnthony Thompson, Mayville State (N.D.)

LB: Tyler Kovick, Montana Tech

LB: Aiden Russell, Valley City State (N.D.)

DB: Michael Foster, Dakota State (S.D.)

DB: Ryan Racht, Dickinson State (N.D.)

DB: Jalen Perkins, Montana Tech

DB: Jayson Cady, Rocky Mountain

Special teams

PK: Jordan Legg, Rocky Mountain

P: Casey Kautzman, Montana Tech

Specialist: Maddox Kihne, Dakota State (S.D.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Dakota State (S.D.)

Elliott Devries – DL

Joshua Shaffer – OL

Weston Leverson – TE

Dickinson State (N.D.)

Shel Osborne – DL

Ty Nelson – P

Adrien Calderon – WR

Mayville State (N.D.)

Jayden Green – DL

Rashawn Thomas – LB

Harry Cousins – P/K

Darnell Green – RB

Dante Weideborner – OL

Montana Tech

Brett Grange – DB

River Wasson – DB

Jamal Cariglia – RB

MSU-Northern

Julius Leapai – LB

Jackson Kink – LB

Juliun Benson – WR

Rocky Mountain

Gage Goltz – Specialist

Jordan Latson-Davis – OL

Javonte King – WR