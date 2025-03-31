Four from Treasure State earn NAIA All-America honors for 2024-25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four players from Montana earned NAIA All-America honors for the 2024-25 season on Monday.

Montana Tech's Hayden Diekhans was chosen to the men's second team while Carroll's Kyndall Keller was a second-team pick on the women's side. Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Dethman was a third-team women's selection.

College of Idaho's Drew Wyman, a Great Falls High alum, was also chosen for the men's second team.

Diekhans, a 6-foot-6 forward from Geraldine, averaged 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while helping the Orediggers to their fourth straight Frontier title. Diekhans shot. 56.9% from the floor, and was named the league's MVP.

Keller, a 5-9 guard from Havre, had per-game averages of 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists on her way to Frontier MVP honors. Keller helped Carroll to another appearance in the NAIA national tournament.

Brockton's Dethman, a 6-3 transfer from Division I Fresno State, averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Rocky while shooting .507 from the floor this past season. The Battlin' Bears also were an at-large selection for the NAIA tournament.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5 Wyman helped College of Idaho win its second national championship in three years while averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 53.4%.

The NAIA men's player of the year award went to Louisiana State Alexandria's Kashie Natt, while College of Idaho's Colby Blaine was named coach of the year.

The women's player of the year honor went to Macy Sievers of Dordt (Iowa). Chris Nelson of Bethel (Tenn.) was chosen coach of the year.

