BUTTE — It's been a busy few weeks at the HPER Complex.

Over 100 high school basketball players gathered at Montana Tech's arena this week for a multi-day camp a week after the four-time defending Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament champions hosted a camp for junior high players. Campers from 14 states from as far away as Alaska and Alabama have been in attendance.

Coach Adam Hiatt, who started the camp shortly after taking the reins at Tech in 2016, emphasized the importance of providing a positive environment for aspiring players.

“We put out a good product, and we want to do our best to ensure that every single kid that comes to camp feels that it’s the best camp they’ve ever attended,” Hiatt said.

Watch the video here:

Former players help run Montana Tech basketball camp that draws over 100

Former All-America forward Asa Williams, who played a key role in helping Tech secure its second and third conference crowns, returned to Montana Tech after spending the past year playing professionally in Munich, Germany.

Reflecting on his return, Williams expressed excitement at seeing familiar faces and the developments in the program.

“It feels amazing," said Williams. "I got to look at the first banner we got in 2024 and see some of the guys that competed this year in the Frontier,” he said.

The camp also serves as a platform for former players to reconnect with the program, creating a bit of friendly competition with current players.

“The former players like to come back and show how much better they’ve gotten and to prove something to the current players. There’s a little bit of competitive banter there as well,” Hiatt noted.

High school participants view the camp as an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to collegiate coaches.

"I think (camps like this) are very important just to get yourself out there," said Missoula Hellgate senior Zane Gillhouse. "Just so coaches know your name and recognize who you are.”

