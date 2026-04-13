Former Montana Western football standout Jason Ferris named Bulldogs' director of athletics

DILLON — The University of Montana Western is proud to announce the hiring of Jason Ferris as its next director of athletics and development officer.

A Montana Western alumnus and former Bulldog student-athlete, Ferris brings a strong combination of leadership, community engagement and a deep understanding of Bulldog athletics to the role. His connection to Montana Western and the Dillon community positions him to build on the department's momentum while supporting student-athletes both on and off the field.

"Jason truly embodies what it means to be a Bulldog. He has lived the Montana Western experience and understands first-hand the impact our athletic programs have on students' lives. His leadership, work ethic and commitment to our community provide a strong foundation that will allow him to lead Bulldog athletics into its next chapter," said Chancellor Michael Reid.

Ferris earned multiple degrees from Montana Western, including a bachelor of science in business administration and a bachelor of science in natural horsemanship, along with an associate of applied science in equine studies. During his time as a student, he was an eight-time dean's list honoree and recipient of the Erb Grant Academic Scholarship.

As a standout member of the Bulldog football team, Ferris was a two-year team captain and a two-time Frontier Conference defensive player of the year. He earned NAIA All-American honors and was recognized multiple times as both an academic All-American and all-conference linebacker.

Following his collegiate career, Ferris pursued professional football opportunities, signing contracts with the Carolina Panthers and Birmingham Stallions. While his professional playing career did not ultimately lead to a roster position, the experience strengthened his leadership skills, resilience and ability to perform in highly competitive environments.

Ferris currently serves as a loan officer and security administrator at Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan Association in Dillon. His role includes managing customer relationships, analyzing financial data, training staff and supporting operational improvements across the organization.

In addition to his professional work, Ferris has remained actively involved in athletics and community leadership. He serves as the varsity defensive coordinator for Beaverhead County High School and is deeply engaged in local organizations, including the Engine 18 Foundation and the Dillon Jaycees.

Through his work with the Engine 18 Foundation, Ferris has helped expand scholarship opportunities for Montana Western student-athletes, contributing to the growth of the program from a single scholarship to multiple awards supporting athletes across different sports. His involvement with the Dillon Jaycees further reflects his commitment to community development, youth engagement and leadership.

"Coming back to Montana Western feels like a full-circle moment for me," said Ferris. "This university and community have given me so much, and I am excited for the opportunity to give back and help the next generation of Bulldogs succeed."

As director of athletics, Ferris will oversee Montana Western's athletic programs, supporting student-athlete success, strengthening community partnerships and advancing the proud tradition of Bulldog athletics. He will begin transitioning into his new role over the coming weeks and start his duties by the end of June.