Former Lewistown standout Royce Robinson signs with Rocky men's basketball

BILLINGS — Royce Robinson, a former Lewistown standout who spent last year at Montana State, has signed to join the men's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.

Rocky announced Robinson's signing Tuesday via its social media channels. Robinson was a true freshman last year with the Bobcats and did not appear in any games.

An exciting day for the Battlin’ Bears! RMC Men’s Basketball welcomes Royce Robinson to the program. Wow big time get for the Bears! So excited to have this guy in our program! #gobattlinbears pic.twitter.com/q5poLhnZAW — Rocky Men's Basketball (@RockyMtnMBB) July 2, 2024

Robinson, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, helped Lewistown reach consecutive Class A championship games as a junior and senior, with the Eagles rolling to a 24-0 record and the state title in 2023. During that season, Robinson averaged 24.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Robinson originally committed to play basketball at Carroll College. After Saints coach Kurt Paulson resigned following the 2022-23 campaign, Robinson chose to join the program at Montana State when first-year coach Matt Logie showed interest.

Rocky went 12-17 overall and 3-12 in the Frontier Conference last year under longtime coach Bill Dreikosen. The Battlin' Bears' season ended in a first-round loss to Providence at the Frontier tournament in Great Falls.

