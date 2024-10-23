Former Helena Capital, Montana Lady Griz standout McKenzie Johnston joins Carroll women's basketball staff

HELENA — Carroll women's basketball head coach Rachelle Sayers has announced the addition of McKenzie Johnston to her staff for the 2024-25 season.

One of the best basketball players to ever come out of Helena will join the No. 8-ranked Fighting Saints on the sidelines this season, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to a new-look Carroll squad.

"We are so fortunate to have Kenzie join our staff," said Sayers. "She was not only an extremely successful college player at the Division I level, but also has had a phenomenal professional career. She will be extremely involved with the development of our perimeter players as well as add great insight for our staff. She knows the game, she is a great teacher of the game, and she knows how to win. McKenzie is a proven winner and has left her mark in all the programs she has been a part of, and I know that she will have the same impact in ours. This is a huge addition for the Fighting Saints."

Johnston, a Helena native, graduated from Capital High School in 2015 as class valedictorian. She attended the University of Montana where she graduated in 2020 with a degree in exercise science. During her time at UM, she played for the Lady Griz basketball team and racked up several significant honors.

During her four-year career at the University of Montana, four times Johnston was named an academic All-Big Sky player. She received the prestigious Theresa Rhoads Award for best exemplifying Lady Griz basketball all four years, a feat no other player in Grizzly history has achieved. She was also voted the team’s MVP two different years, as well as defensive MVP and first-team All-Big Sky in her senior season.

Johnston concluded her career with 1,398 points and 515 assists to rank seventh and fourth, respectively, in program history.

Following her four years in Missoula, Johnston moved to Germany to pursue her professional career.

While playing for the Bad Homburg Falcons, she led her team to a national championship, while ranking No. 2 in the league for assists. Johnston then signed a two-year contract with the Leicester Riders of the WBBL in England. During that time, she was named to the WBBL All-Star team, was named team MVP and BUCS league MVP, and received the coaches’ award.

During her time in England, she also attended classes and received her master’s degree in sports management from Loughborough University.