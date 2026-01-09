Former Billings West and Rocky standout Jesse Owens isn’t finished with his hoop career just yet.

“There was a time from about August until October, November when I'm normally in camp and practicing with teammates that it really hit me, like dang, I might be past playing," Owens said. "My agent called me and it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders."

Former Billings West, Rocky standout Jesse Owens getting pro opportunity overseas

The 25-year-old Owens will begin his professional career in the coming days, but it’s not quite as lucrative as you might think. Owens will be essentially playing for free but money wasn’t really a factor, so long as he just got a chance.

“It's my first gig and I'm not making a lot of money — about 200 euros (per month) — but it's a good stepping stone for my career while my body is feeling good, my mind is feeling good. It's a way to go and get some more tape and look for future opportunities next season," Owens said.

Owens will be thrown into the fire culturally, so to speak, as he’ll have to figure life out on the fly in Portugal. But he’s really looking forward to one aspect of European life.

“I think the most exciting thing about going to Portgual outside of basketball is just being able to see a new culture," Owens said. "I'm a health geek when it comes to food and eating right. I've done some research and they have good seafood over there right on the water. I'm excited to get some nice, whole, natural unprocessed foods. That's the thing I'm most looking forward to."

The former Golden Bear and Battlin’ Bear is representing the state of Montana and the town of Billings quite well.