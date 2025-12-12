Rocky football coach Chris Stutzriem steps down to pursue another coaching avenue

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and head football coach Chris Stutzriem have parted ways.

In a press release Friday, Rocky announced that Stutzriem has tendered his resignation after seven seasons leading the program. Stutzriem, the release stated, is leaving to pursue another coaching opportunity.

Stutzriem confirmed his departure to MTN Sports.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Teague Blome has been named interim coach, though a national search for Stutzriem's replacement is under way, according to the press release.

"I really appreciate all the love and support from the Rocky administration, Rocky and Billings," Stutzriem told MTN Sports, though he declined to say on the record where his next coaching stop will be. "I have loved the last seven years here being the head coach.

"I want to thank my coaches and players and everyone I got to work with on a daily basis. This is an amazing place with great leadership that I am going to miss dearly."

An announcement of Stutzriem's next coaching position is expected next week. Stutzriem previously interviewed for the head coaching position at Minot State (N.D.) in January 2023.

“We are grateful to coach Stutzriem for the good work he has done for the students of Rocky Mountain College.” RMC president Dr. Bob Wilmouth stated in the release. “We wish him the best in his new role.”

In seven seasons with the Battlin' Bears, Stutzriem posted a 26-40 overall record and a 22-34 mark in the Frontier Conference. Rocky went 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the Frontier East division, placing third.

His best season came in 2021 when he guided Rocky to a 7-3 record and a share of the Frontier title. He was named Frontier coach of the year that season.

In 2020, he was selected for the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute.

Stutzriem was named head coach at Rocky in December 2018 to replace Jason Petrino, who resigned to become the defensive coordinator at FCS Southern Illinois. Stutzriem's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at William Penn (Iowa) before a stop as running backs coach at South Dakota under former Montana coach Joe Glenn.

Stutzriem served as offensive coordinator at Rocky under Petrino in 2016 and 2017 before coaching the offensive line at Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2018.

He played quarterback at Wyoming under Glenn in 2007 and 2008 prior to stops at Indiana State and Morningside (Iowa).

