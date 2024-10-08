Five individuals, two high-achieving teams inducted in to Providence Athletics Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS — The eighth hall of fame class for University of Providence athletics was inducted this past Sunday.

Five individuals and two teams that are monumental in Argos history were enshrined.

"I'm very grateful for my time here," new inductee Alex Lowry told MTN Sports. "It's a surreal feeling, I'm just very proud and happy to be here."

"It was a really special day," new inductee Arunas Duda said. "It was really cool to go in amongst four just outstanding athletes. Just looking back in the hall of fame, what wonderful people have gone in as well."

Lowry is the all-time leader in each offensive category in Argo softball program history. She said "I couldn't have made a better choice than to come (to Providence)."

"We had a pretty successful team my senior year, made it to the national tournament," Lowry said. "All these memories that I'll hold with me forever, it's just, it's very cool."

Duda — who is in his 21st season as the head volleyball coach — said "it means so much to me" to be a part of this years class.

"People stand up and give you a round of applause, and you know it's the athletes that are doing all the work. We just kind of orchestrate what they do," Duda said. "It's cool to know that people appreciate what you've done, and what you've been through."

One of Duda's former volleyball athletes Madison Wilhelm, the all-time leader in kills and one of nine players to be named an All-American, was also an inductee in to this years class. The 2006 volleyball team which Duda coached was also celebrated.

Joining Lowry, Duda and Wilhelm were two-time national champion wrestler Anthony Varnell, and the all-time leading scorer for both basketball programs, Erin Legel.

The 2014 Argo men's wrestling team was also honored.

