Five Frontier Conference teams ranked in NAIA basketball polls, including both Rocky Mountain squads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Frontier Conference teams are ranked in the latest NAIA men's and women's basketball top 25 polls, which were released Wednesday.

Both Rocky Mountain teams have now cracked the top 25 after receiving votes in the prior polls. The Battlin' Bear men are 19th after getting out to a 14-2 start to the season. They've won eight consecutive games, including their first three of conference play.

The Rocky women are ranked 20th. They're 11-5 on the season and 3-0 in Frontier play.

Also ranked in the women's poll are Carroll at No. 22 and Providence at No. 23. The Fighting Saints slipped one spot from their prior No. 21 ranking, while the Argos tumbled all the way from fifth.

The top four of the women's rankings remained unchanged. Dordt (Iowa) is the unanimous No. 1-ranked team, followed by Indiana Wesleyan, Campbellsville (Ky.) and Southern Oregon. Briar Cliff (Iowa) moved up from ninth to slot in at No. 5.

Montana Tech is among the teams in the "receiving votes" category. View the complete women's poll.

The Oredigger men, meanwhile, are the highest-ranked Frontier team in either poll at No. 11, down five spots from their previous No. 6 ranking. Tech, which started the season with 11 consecutive wins, is now 14-2 with a 2-1 mark in Frontier play.

There was plenty of movement in the men's poll, but Georgetown (Ky.) maintained its No. 1 ranking. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, Northwestern (Iowa) jumped from seventh to third, LSU Alexandria (La.) went from fifth to fourth, and College of Idaho slipped from No. 2 to No. 5. View the complete men's poll.

Frontier Conference play continues Thursday with three doubleheaders. The Rocky men and women visit Carroll, the Tech men and women are at Montana Western, and the MSU-Northern men and women go to Providence.

On Saturday, Carroll's teams are at MSU-Northern, Providence's men and women are at Tech, and the Western men and women are at Rocky.

For Frontier Conference basketball standings, click here.

