First-teamer Bella Thompson of Providence leads Frontier volleyball All-America selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence setter Bella Thompson was named an NAIA first-team All-American on Monday to lead the Frontier Conference selections on the national postseason honors teams.

Thompson was named a first-team All-American after earning the Northwest Region player of the year, Frontier Conference player of the year and the Frontier Conference setter of the year honors.

Thompson ranked third in the NAIA in assists per set with 11.41 and set a new program record for the most assists in a single season with 1,342. She tied the program record for assists per set in a single game with 15, and is No. 3 all-time in single season assists per set with 11.41.

Montana Western outside hitter Jazi Smith was named to the NAIA second team. Smith led the Bulldogs with 469 kills and 3.35 kills per set. Smith caps off a historic career becoming UMW's career kills leader with a record 1,164 total.

Providence opposite-side hitter Nina Janjic and Montana Tech middle blocker Olivia LaBeau were both selected to the third team.

Janjic had 309 kills to average 3.59 per set while hitting .326. LaBeau ranked in the top 40 across the NAIA in both blocks (124) and attack percentage (.342) this season, and her 387 kills were the fourth-most in the Frontier Conference.

