Eastern Oregon starts fast on way to 45-14 rout of MSU-Northern

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Kallen Gutridge threw for 339 yards, rushed for 91 and accounted for five touchdowns Saturday as Eastern Oregon routed MSU-Northern 45-14 in Frontier Conference football at Community Stadium.

Eastern Oregon improved to 3-1 overall while MSU-Northern fell to 0-5.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Waylon Riedel rushed for a 1-yard score and Gutridge threw a pair of touchdown passes. Northern got on the board when Amoni Wright also blocked an EOU punt and returned it 24 yards for a score.

Northern cut into the deficit furthern when Ethan Maroni picked off Gutridge and returned it 79 yards to the end zone, but a 45-yard touchdown run by Gutridge and an Ethan Cutler field goal helped the Mountaineers take a 31-14 lead into halftime.

Gutridge was intercepted twice in the game but threw two more touchdown passes in the second half to cap the scoring. EOU receivers Coby Tanioka and Dylan Shipley each eclipsed 100 yards receiving and both caught TD passes.

The Lights' Griffin Terry had 168 passing yards but was picked off on two occasions. Northern was limited to just five rushing yards on 22 carries. EOU, meanwhile, had 649 yards of offense.

MSU-Northern has a bye next week. The Lights will open their Frontier East division schedule Oct. 10 at Montana Tech. Eastern Oregon is also idle next week. The Mountaineers faces Arizona Christian on Oct. 10.

