Doug Hashley retiring as University of Providence athletics director

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence has announced the retirement of athletic director Doug Hashley, who has led Argo athletics since 2020. Prior to this role, Hashley served as the Argos' assistant athletic director starting in 2017.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Doug for his service in the university athletic department and, on behalf of all Argo fans, faculty, staff, and students, we wish him well as he begins his well-deserved retirement,” said University of Providence president Father Oliver Doyle.

Hashley was twice named the Frontier Conference athletic director of the year, most recently in 2023. Hashley, a native of Big Sandy, is a graduate of Montana State University, where he had an impressive college basketball career setting several Bobcat records in rebounds and free throws while earning all-conference honors.

The Argos compete in 15 total intercollegiate athletics, comprised of more than 300 student-athletes. Presently, four Argos teams are nationally ranked. Women’s and men’s wrestling programs are No. 4 and No. 11, respectively. The Argos men’s hockey team is No. 4. The Argo women's basketball team, which finished last season as the national runner-up, is No. 5, and the volleyball team is No. 10.

During Hashley’s tenure, the Argos Wrestling Facility opened, and the university also added an on-campus field for soccer. The McLaughlin Center received new seats to accommodate its 1,200-fan capacity, and the basketball court was upgraded to a modern, graphically designed floor. Under Hashley’s leadership for basketball, UP hosted the Frontier Conference tournaments and the women’s NAIA first and second round in Great Falls, bringing many teams and fans to the city.

Chief of staff to the president and former Argo basketball athlete Kylie Carranza will assume an interim leadership role for the Argos athletic department while reporting to the president. Carranza will be responsible for day-to-day oversight of Argos athletics while leading the national search for the next athletic director.

