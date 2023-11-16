Dillon's Halle Fitzgerald signs with older sister's rival, Carroll College women's basketball

HELENA — Frontier Conference women's basketball fans will likely recognize Halle Fitzgerald's last name, as she's the youngest sister of former Montana Western All-American Brynley Fitzgerald, who currently plays basketball overseas for DCU Mercy in Ireland and has dominated in her rookie season.

“Family is like one of the biggest things in my life, and they’re all really supportive of me and my college dreams,” said Halle, a senior at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Halle Fitzgerald and her parents during her signing day at Carroll College

On Tuesday afternoon in the PE Center, she officially signed her letter of intent to play for coach Rachelle Sayers and the Carroll College Fighting Saints.

“She’ll definitely be on one of our wings, (but) she can really do it all,” Sayers said about the newest member of the Saints’ 2024 recruiting class.

The youngest sibling of four athletes — brother R.J. played football at Montana State and brother Jace is currently on the Bobcats’ roster — Halle confirmed Carroll was the best fit for her career aspirations and it was easy to build connections with the current Saints players and coaching staff.

The 5-foot-9 shooting guard averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and over 3.0 steals per game for a Dillon team that finished third at the Western A divisional tournament last season during her junior year and has made two consecutive appearances at the Class A state tournament.

“I love competition, so it’s really helpful to be competitive with all the teams we play against," Halle said. "We want to win state, just have a good season with all my teammates, you know, make some good relationships and memories that can last a lifetime."

Halle plans to be at home in Dillon this weekend, and she’ll be loud Saturday as the Beavers host the Columbia Falls Wildcats in the Class A state football championship and her brother’s Bobcats take on Montana — where her dad, Greg, and uncle, John, played in the 1990s — in the Brawl of the Wild.