Dillon native Jace Fitzgerald selected to wear Montana Western's legacy No. 18 jersey

DILLON — Montana Western linebacker Jace Fitzgerald has been selected to wear the Bulldogs' legacy No. 18 jersey.

Western has recognized No. 18 as a legacy number since 2021 after brothers M.J. and Nathan Simkins wore the number for the Bulldogs. M.J. Simkins, who wore the number from 2014 to 2016, died in a house fire in 2017 prior to his senior season at Western.

Nathan Simkins wore the number throughout his Western career (2017-2021).

The number represents M.J. Simkins' love for his hometown of Dillon, which is the county seat of Beaverhead County, Montana county No. 18. The number is now given to a senior student-athlete who exemplifies the spirit and values of Bulldog football.

"18 is a true legacy number. It denotes the best of what it is to be a Bulldog: integrity, work ethic, loyalty and leaving it better than you found it. Every player on this team aspires to someday wear 18," Western head coach Ryan Nourse said in a news release.

Fitzgerald, who will be a senior this fall, is a Dillon native. He started his college career at Montana State before transferring to Western prior to last season. In his first season with the Bulldogs, Fitzgerald earned first-team All-Frontier Conference honors after totaling 81 tackles, including 40 solo tackles and nine tackles-for-loss.

"Growing up in Dillon, I always knew what the No. 18 jersey meant. It's more than just a number, it's a legacy," Fitzgerald said. "M.J. Simkins wasn't just a great football player. He was someone who genuinely made the people around him better.

"His quote, 'Leave it better than you found it', has stuck with me for years. It's a mindset I try to live by, whether I'm on the field, in the classroom or out in the community."

"Wearing this number means honoring everything he stood for: loyalty, work ethic, selflessness and pride in where you come from," Fitzgerald continued. "It also means honoring the players who wore this legacy number before me, their dedication, leadership and impact that they had on the program and doing my part to make sure the legacy continues to inspire and make a difference both on and off the field."

Western is the two-time reigning Frontier Conference champion and won an NAIA playoff game last fall. The Bulldogs will open the 2025 season at rival Montana Tech on Aug. 28.