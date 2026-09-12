Dickinson State dominates MSU-Northern, 44-13, in Frontier East matchup

DICKINSON, N.D. — A balanced offense and an opportunistic defense led Dickinson State to a 44-13 victory over MSU-Northern on Saturday in their Frontier Conference matchup at the Biesiot Activities Center.

With the win, Dickinson State improved to 1-2 overall in the Frontier and 1-0 in the East division. MSU-Northern fell to 0-3 and is now 0-1 in the East.

Offensively, the Blue Hawks put up 457 total yards — 177 on the ground and 280 through the air. Helena product Hunter Grovom threw for 245 yards and rushed for 60 for DSU while Great Falls native Jackson Simonson had 50 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

Caleb Rist and Markiel Cockrell also scored rushing touchdowns for the Blue Hawks.

MSU-Northern's Malakhi Statler threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted five times by five different DSU players. Statler threw touchdowns to Isaiah Woodley and Bryan Yobo. Juliun Benson made seven catches for 121 yards for the lights.

Next week, MSU-Northern hosts Frontier power College of Idaho at noon while Dickinson State travels to Carroll for a 1 p.m. kickoff.