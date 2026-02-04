Dickinson State announces 20 Montanans in 1st group of 2026 football signings

Dickinson, N.D. — The Dickinson State football staff announced Tuesday the first group of its 2026 signing class. The Blue Hawks also return 85 players from the 2025 team and will begin spring ball in March in preparation for the 2026 season.

"We are excited about the young men who will be joining Blue Hawk football in the fall," coach Pete Stanton said. "When you look at this group, the thing that stands out is the athleticism and character. In addition, we have several young men joining us who possess great potential to help us in the near future. Our coaching staff did an outstanding job building relationships with this group, and we look forward to them being a part of our family in August."

2026 Signee Profiles

Layne Alexander – Linebacker – 5'10, 210 LB

Billings Central HS – Billings, MT

3x First Team All-State, 2x First Team All-Conference, 2x Team Defensive MVP, 2x Academic All-State, Team Captain, 2026 Shrine Game

"Layne has an incredible passion for playing the game of football. He comes from a great high school program with a tradition of success and building players of high character. He is an old-school, in-the-box linebacker who seeks out contact on every play. His attitude and work ethic will be a great addition to our program."

Johnathan Alvarado – Running Back – 5'11, 195 LB

Carson HS – Carson City, NV

1st Team All-Region RB, Team MVP, Nevada 4A Rushing Leader

"Johnathan was an outstanding two-way player for the Carson High Senators. He earned All-Region honors at running back after rushing for 1,222 yards, helping the Senators to a 4-1 league record and a playoff berth in the Nevada Northern 4A. Johnathan is a tough runner who displays excellent balance and a strong ability to finish runs in the end zone."

Cooper Axtman – Defensive Line – 6'0, 230 LB

Scobey HS – Scobey, MT

State Champion, 3x All-Conference, 2x All-State, 2x State Golf Champion, Individual Golf Champion, All-Conference Basketball

"Cooper provided a great physical presence for the Scobey Spartans helping them to an undefeated State Championship season. Cooper plays with energy, enthusiasm, and toughness. He is incredibly competitive and a great teammate. He was selected to the Class C All-State football team, and this summer he will play in the Montana East-West Shrine Game."

Kooper Beard – Defensive Back – 6'0, 190 LB

Huntley Project HS – Huntley, MT

All-State DB/WR/Returner

"Kooper is a physical and tough defensive back with an excellent football IQ. The thing that stood out to us with Kooper was his high moral character and leadership skills. Also an accomplished high school baseball player, his overall athleticism will be a welcome addition to our defense."

Grady Bock – Linebacker – 6'0, 210 LB

Mayville State Univ. – New England, ND

"We are excited to welcome Grady back to western North Dakota. Everything he does is with a high level of attitude and effort. Already working out with our guys this last month, those qualities have been showcased."

Tucker Bock – Offensive Line – 6'4, 290 LB

New England HS – New England, ND

"Tucker is well known to us as he has been involved with our camps over the years and has worked with our coaching staff as well. He has the frame to have potential at the college level. We are excited for Tucker to join our program."

Chase Campbell – Quarterback – 6'3, 215 LB

Peru State Univ. – Edinburg, TX

"Chase is a strong-armed quarterback coming to the Blue Hawks from the state of Texas. His arm strength allows him to make every throw required to be successful at the position, while also bringing toughness and leadership to the offense. Chase was a district Offensive MVP during his senior season at Edinburg High School."

Jayden Clark – Defensive Line – 6'5, 230 LB

Absarokee HS – Absarokee, MT

"Jayden is a long, powerful defensive lineman. He has a great frame that will be able to add size and strength. A leader for the Huskies this last fall, we are excited to see how his game develops at the college level."

Reed Craner – Wide Receiver – 5'10, 175 LB

Palmer HS – Palmer, AK

4x All-State, 6x All-Conference WR/DB/Returner, #2 All-Time Single Season Receiving Record

"Reed does an excellent job of catching the ball with his hands and being explosive after the catch. Playing in a spread-style offense, he shows the ability to get open and be used in multiple ways. His versatility will be valuable to our program."

Kohl Crossley – Offensive Line – 6'6, 270 LB

Dickinson HS – Dickinson, ND

"Kohl has an incredible frame and has a great upside at the college level. He has only played football the past two years, so will have a lot of room to grow and develop. He is a multi-sport athlete who also plays hockey, and his work ethic will serve him well as a player here."

Landon Downing – Running Back – 6'0, 170 LB

Park City HS – Park City, MT

3x All-Conference, All-Star Selection

"Landon is a highly motivated young man with an incredible drive to be successful. He displays good power between the tackles and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. His joyous personality is contagious and will be valuable in our locker room."

Levi Eaton – Offensive Line – 6'4, 300 LB

Dawson County HS – Glendive, MT

All-State, 2x All-Conference

"We recruited Levi hard out of high school and are very happy to have him join our program after taking a year off of football. Levi is a big body that moves well and has been a great addition to our offensive line room."

Callin Fenno – Wide Receiver – 6'1, 195 LB

Manhattan HS – Manhattan, MT

State Champion, 2x All-State, 2x All-Conference, 5B Football & Basketball Player of the Year, Montana Shrine Game, Class B All-Star Game

"Callin was an outstanding athlete at Manhattan High School. During the '23–'24 school year he helped the football team to a State Class B Championship appearance. He is a high IQ WR who runs great routes and has excellent hands. He had 18 touchdowns and 1,258 yards receiving during his senior season. We are excited to get this mature player to our wide receiver room."

Khye Gamas – Defensive Back – 5'11, 165 LB

Glasgow HS – Glasgow, MT

2x All-State Football, 4x All-State Wrestling, 4x All-State Track

"Khye is one of the best all-around athletes in the state of Montana. He was an outstanding two-way player who helped Glasgow reach the State Class B semifinals. He was the team leader as both a Defensive Back and Quarterback. Khye is a great competitor who tackles well and has outstanding ball skills. He was selected to the Class B All-State Team and will play in the Montana East-West Shrine Game this summer."

Nolan Garner – Quarterback – 6'4, 210 LB

Palmer HS – Palmer, AK

1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference, Offensive Player of the Year, School Passing Record Holder

"Nolan had an outstanding senior season completing 71% of his passes for 1,527 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions. Nolan's love of the game really showed during the recruiting process. He is a great student of the game who did a great job not only throwing the ball but running when needed."

Dylan Glasser – Defensive Back – 6'2, 185 LB

Dickinson HS – Dickinson, ND

All-State DB, 3x All-Conference DB & WR

"Dylan is a player we have been watching for the past three years. He has great play-making ability on both sides of the ball. He was a leader the past two years in both interceptions and receptions in his conference. He is a three-sport athlete who has excelled, and it is always great to have a Dickinson High player join our program."

Niklas Halvorson – Kicker – 6'0, 160 LB

Bottineau HS – Bottineau, ND

All-Region 3 Specialist, Special Teams Player of the Year, 3x State Track Competitor

"Nik is going to be a great addition to our special teams units. Coming off a historic season for Bottineau High School, Nik has shown to have a powerful leg that has been very consistent (46/47 PATs). Still fresh in the sport of football, we are excited to see the growth in his kicking as a Blue Hawk."

Brandon Healy Jr – Offensive Line – 6'0, 265 LB

Havre HS – Havre, MT

3x 2nd Team All-Conference, Montana Shrine Game, Team Captain, All-State Wrestler, All-Conference Thrower

"Brandon was part of an outstanding offensive line for the Havre Blue Ponies. He earned All-Conference honors and was selected to play in the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game. Brandon shows good footwork, excels in pulling schemes, and allowed zero sacks over the entire season."

Devin Heidt – Linebacker – 5'10, 185 LB

Dickinson HS – Dickinson, ND

All-State, All-Conference

"Devin came into his own his senior year at Dickinson High School. He led the Mavericks in tackles and was named All-Conference. He will start off as a rover. He has a good skill set and work ethic."

Jordan Hernandez – Running Back – 5'10, 170 LB

Minot State Univ. – Alexander, ND

"Another local athlete, Jordan had an outstanding high school career at Alexander. He is a hard worker who has the ability to play multiple positions."

Noah Herr – Quarterback – 6'1, 180 LB

Bismarck Century HS – Bismarck, ND

All-State, 2x All-Conference

"Noah is a very intelligent player who understands the value of protecting the football as a QB. He displays great poise in the pocket and the ability to push the ball downfield. His calm demeanor and athleticism are traits we also look for in a signal caller."

Kyler Kossman – Offensive Line – 6'3, 260 LB

Flathead HS – Kalispell, MT

"Kyler is a big-body OL from Flathead High School. He has excellent feet and is a good pass blocker. He played his best against the best competition. He also did a good job working up to the second level. We are excited to get this Brave in our offensive line room."

Bladen Madel – Defensive Back – 5'10, 175 LB

Great Falls HS – Great Falls, MT

2nd Team All-State CB/KR, All-Conference Special Teams

"Bladen was an excellent two-way player for Great Falls High School and was named an All-State cornerback for the Bison. He is a tough competitor who consistently matched up against the opponent's top wide receiver. Bladen also excelled as a returner on special teams."

Danner McDuffie – Offensive Line – 6'2, 255 LB

Havre HS – Havre, MT

"We are excited to bring another Blue Pony offensive lineman into the Dickinson State fold. Danner brings good size and strength to the offensive line room. His film shows a player who is competitive, tough, and relentless."

Jerrick Moser – Tight End – 6'0, 190 LB

Baker HS – Baker, MT

3x 1st Team All-Conference, 2x Academic All-State, Class B All-Star Game, Team Defensive Player of the Year

"Jerrick had an outstanding senior year for Baker High School earning All-Conference honors for the Spartans. He moves well and is an intelligent player with a great understanding of the game."

Jesus Munguia – Offensive Line – 6'0, 280 LB

Contra Costa College – Fairfield, CA

"Jesus is a versatile offensive lineman who played multiple positions at Contra Costa College. He is a solid run blocker who does a great job climbing to the second level. We are excited to add his experience and versatility to our offensive line room."

Logan Murr – Defensive Line – 6'4, 260 LB

Terry HS – Terry, MT

"Logan is a well-rounded athlete who played multiple positions at Terry High School. He is also a starter on the basketball team. He is very athletic and versatile and has a great upside and future."

Rhyne Nelson – Defensive Line – 6'3, 270 LB

Pacific University – Grand Ronde, OR

"Rhyne is a big man with the ability to move laterally at a high level and hold the point of attack. Being able to add a big body on the interior of our defensive line this spring is going to be great for building competition at the position."

Payton Perkins – Fullback – 6'1, 230 LB

Montana State Northern – Culbertson, MT

"Payton is a powerful blocker with good hands who projects as a TE/H back for the Blue Hawks. He brings an aggressive attitude and we are excited to see him in action on the field this spring."

Gavin Pearson – Wide Receiver – 5'11, 175 LB

Belle Fourche HS – Belle Fourche, SD

All-Conference Football, All-Region Baseball

"Gavin had a great senior season at Belle Fourche, earning All-Conference honors for the Broncs. He is a multi-sport standout whose toughness and ability to create plays after the catch will make a great addition to our wide receiver room."

Corey Polkowske – Running Back – 5'10, 180 LB

Absarokee HS – Absarokee, MT

All-State, All-Conference, Shrine Game, All-Star Game

"Corey had a fantastic senior season for the Huskies, including over 1,700 yards of offense and 32 touchdowns. He is a quick and explosive player who has excelled in open field situations. He brings with him a high level of attitude and effort. He will fit in well."

Tyler Rambo – Linebacker – 6'0, 210 LB

Campbell County HS – Gillette, WY

2x All-Conference, All-State Baseball

"Tyler is a physical linebacker who was part of a great defense at Campbell County, competing in the state championship this past fall. His film shows his love for football and ability to stop the run. He will be a great fit for our program."

Mateo Rodriguez – Linebacker – 6'0, 215 LB

De Anza Community College – Gilroy, CA

"Mateo brings experience and competitiveness to our linebacker room. He was a successful high school athlete and this carried over to his junior college career. He had an injury that held him back last year but is ready to go now. He will bring great energy and maturity to our defense."

Kade Samuelson – Offensive Line – 6'5, 280 LB

Sidney HS – Sidney, MT

All-Conference

"Kade had a great senior year at Sidney High School. He has good feet and has great promise and potential as a college offensive lineman. He is also an outstanding thrower in track and field and will be a dual-sport athlete for the Blue Hawks."

Matthew Schilling – Wide Receiver – 6'2, 200 LB

Soldotna HS – Soldotna, AK

4x All-State, 4x All-Conference, All-Alaska Shrine Classic MVP

"Matthew is a great athlete from a perennial championship program in Alaska. Having played out of position in high school, his potential growth as a WR is immense. He possesses good speed, hand-eye coordination, and the willingness to block."

Cael Sell – Defensive Line – 6'5, 220 LB

Carroll College – Townsend, MT

"Cael is a long and athletic defensive end with tremendous upside. Coming out of high school, he showed a strong desire to succeed and quickly demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and attitude in the weight room."

Keegan Skogas – Linebacker – 6'1, 215 LB

Fairview HS – Fairview, MT

2x All-State, 3x 1st Team All-Conference, 8-Man All-Star Game

"Keegan had an outstanding high school career helping Fairview High School to two state football championships. He is very explosive and athletic and is another three-sport athlete. He understands the game very well and is a good leader. He has been one of the top players in Class C football and will bring a lot to our program."

Lynden Stone – Offensive Line – 6'4, 280 LB

Snake River HS – Blackfoot, ID

3x State Champion, 2x All-Conference, Exact Sports All-American (London Team)

"Lynden is a big physical player who played multiple positions on the offensive line. What stood out during the recruiting process was his passion to be at Dickinson State. We are excited to get this big mauler into our program."

McCoy Townsend – Wide Receiver – 5'10, 170 LB

Darby HS – Darby, MT

"McCoy had a tremendous year at Darby High School. He played QB but is capable of playing multiple positions. We will have him go at wide receiver. He is very explosive and made plays all over the field. He was a Shrine Game selection in Montana and one of the top track and field athletes in Western Montana."

Andon Wolverton – Running Back – 5'10, 195 LB

Soldotna HS – Soldotna, AK

"As a junior, Andon was a focal point of a state championship offense before suffering a knee injury in the title game. His dedication to return for his senior year and help win another state title speaks volumes. He's an aggressive runner with good burst, change of direction, and homerun ability. We are very excited to add a running back of his caliber."

Dominic Zander – Linebacker – 6'0, 190 LB

St. Mary's Central HS – Bismarck, ND

2x All-Conference, Led State in Tackles & TFLs

"Dominic is a true student of the game and a fanatic for football. He plays with great energy and loves to make his presence felt physically. Coming from an excellent program in Bismarck, we know he will fit in well with the culture of our program."