Despite 6-0 record, Montana Tech slides in NAIA football top 25 rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a dominant 49-21 win over Dakota State (S.D.), Montana Tech slipped two spots in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Orediggers improved to 6-0 for the first time in program history with the win but fell to seventh in the poll, down from their prior No. 5 ranking. Tech was leap-frogged by Friends (Kan.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), both of which are also undefeated.

The top four teams in the poll are the same from a week ago: Grand View (Iowa), Keiser (Fla.), Benedictine (Kan.) and Morningside (Iowa). View the complete rankings.

Montana Tech is one of four Frontier Conference teams in the poll. Montana Western held steady at No. 8, Carroll climbed from No. 17 to No. 14 and College of Idaho climbed from No. 25 to No. 22. The Bulldogs, Fighting Saints and Yotes all have one loss to Tech on the season.

No other Frontier Conference teams received votes.

The Frontier Conference, which expanded to 14 teams prior to this season, kicked off play in its new divisions last week. Tech, Mayville State and Rocky Mountain are each 1-0 in the East Division, while Carroll, College of Idaho and Western are 1-0 in the West Division.

This week's Frontier schedule is below.

No. 7 Montana Tech at MSU-Northern, 12 p.m.

Mayville State at Valley City State, 12 p.m.

Dakota State at Dickinson State, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Carroll at No. 8 Montana Western, 1 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Simpson, 8 p.m.