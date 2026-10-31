Defense scores twice as Dickinson State rallies past MSU-Northern for Frontier East win

HAVRE — Dickinson State scored two defensive touchdowns Saturday in a come-from-behind 42-32 win over MSU-Northern at Tilleman Field.

The Lights led 24-21 in the third quarter after their own defensive touchdown when Jackson Kink returned a fumble for a score. But the Blue Hawks scored 21 unanswered points to pull away for the win and keep Northern winless on the season.

Ty Dassinger had scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards in the third and fourth quarters for DSU, and Shel Osborne returned a fumble for a TD to cap the scoring burst. MSUN got a late touchdown pass from Griffin Terry to Juliun Benson for the final margin.

It was a back-and-forth game in the early going, as the teams traded scores throughout the first half. Isaiah Woodley scored off a 29-yard pass from Malakhi Statler to give the Lights a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Markiel Cockrell responded with a 6-yard TD run for Dickinson State to make it 7-7 going to the second.

MSUN jumped back in front on a 60-yard scoring run by Laighton Scott but again relinquished the lead when the Blue Hawks' Jaymn Medlock returned an interception for a touchdown.

After Tate O'Neill kicked a field goal for MSU-Northern, Hudsen Grovom connected with Gage Gilbert for a 17-yard touchdown pass that gave Dickinson State a 21-17 lead at halftime.

Kink's fumble return touchdown gave the Lights a second-half lead, but they couldn't hold it as they fell to 0-9 on the season (0-4 Frontier East). MSUN travels to Valley City State next week.

Dickinson State (5-5 overalll, 4-1 Frontier East) plays its regular-season finale next Saturday at Montana Tech.