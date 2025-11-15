Defense dominates for No. 14 Carroll in 12-0 victory over Eastern Oregon

HELENA — Carroll College capped its regular-season scheduled Saturday with a 12-0 victory over Eastern Oregon at Nelson Stadium.

With the win, the No. 14-ranked Fighting Saints improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Frontier Conference West division, and will now wait to see if they will earn an at-large bid to the NAIA playoffs.

Carroll's defense limited Eastern Oregon to just 105 yards of total offense and only five first downs. EOU could muster just 84 rushing yards on 23 attempts, and quarterback Elia Kirisimasi threw for just 20 yards with one interception.

The Saints recorded a safety in the third quarter when Eastern Oregon snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt attempt.

Peter Minnaert had 93 rushing yards on 16 carries for Carroll, which accumulated 204 rushing yards on offense. Quarterback Kaden Huot completed 13 of 23 passes for 146 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Holmes in the third quarter.

Carroll led 3-0 at halftime after Nick Clouse made a 27-yard field goal with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

The 2025 NAIA football playoffs bracket selection show is Sunday at 5 p.m. Mountain Time, and is available to stream on YouTube.

