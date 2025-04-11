New coach Danny Neville brings winning background to Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College has tabbed it’s new head men's basketball coach, and 38-year-old Danny Neville, a native of Iowa, will lead the Battlin’ Bears program after the school parted ways with longtime coach Bill Dreikosen.

“Just the vibe of the team and the vibe of the people on campus," Neville said. "Just everybody is kind of on the same page. I know the AD (Jim Klemann). He was at Jamestown when I was there, too. Just some comfortability. I know what he's telling me is true."

Neville brings a track record of winning along with him, doing so at every stop during his playing and coaching days. He recently took Jamestown University in North Dakota to the NAIA national tournament four times in five years.

“Last year was kind of my first year of having spurts of losing. I come from a background of winning, so I think it's a good addition to the program," junior forward Carter McCoy said.

“Since the merger in 2021, it's been five years since then and I've been to Kansas City four of those five years. I've seen it and I know what it takes. Again, that's going to be our goal this year is to get to K.C.," Neville said.

Neville will bring an up-tempo approach to the Rocky squad, but he’s picked up some things from his predecessors on the defensive end of the floor, too. He isn’t too worried about the style, knowing that he can get the right guys to fit.

“We'll have a good culture. I've been around winning. I've seen it. I know what works and what doesn't," Neville said. "Culture-wise, we're going to be close. We're going to be a tight-knit team and we're going to do it together."

A new era in Rocky men’s basketball is upon us, and Neville plans to bring some consistency to the Magic City.

