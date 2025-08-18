Dannette Swift named University of Providence interim athletic director

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence has announced the appointment of Dannette Swift as interim athletic director for the 2025–26 academic year, effective immediately.

Swift succeeds Kylie Carranza, who previously served in dual leadership roles as athletic director and chief of staff.

The university will maintain the interim athletic director structure throughout the coming academic year and will evaluate the position at the end of the spring 2026 semester.

The selection of Swift follows enthusiastic support from the university's athletic staff. Swift served as the assistant AD for external operations and the director of athletic advancement for the past year and a half prior to being named the interim athletic director.

Before joining the University of Providence, Swift spent 10 years with Coaching Charities, where she managed a diverse portfolio of high-profile clients — including professional athletes and their charitable organizations — to enhance visibility and maximize fundraising outcomes.

She later served as annual giving director and marketing specialist at Benefis Health System for two years, leading donor engagement initiatives and strategic marketing campaigns.

Her collegiate athletics experience includes five years in the sports marketing department with the UNLV Rebels, where she developed and executed game-day promotions, fan engagement strategies, and sponsorship programs.

In addition, she spent five years as head coach for the UNLV women's lacrosse team, fostering competitive success while prioritizing the holistic development of her student athletes.

Swift played lacrosse at UNLV while getting her undergraduate degree in marketing and a master's certificate in new venture management.

"Dannette's proven ability to connect communities, advance strategic goals, and lead with energy and vision will serve our student-athletes exceptionally well in the year ahead," said Dr. Caroline Goulet, interim president and provost of the University of Providence. "Her depth of experience, coupled with her passion for athletics, makes her an outstanding choice for this role."

Swift expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "I'm honored to step into this role and lead the Argos during such an important time for our athletic programs. We have an incredible team of coaches, staff, and student-athletes, and I look forward to building on our momentum while continuing to strengthen our connection with the university community and supporters."

