Cut Bank native Keithan Gregg named new women's basketball head coach at Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State University Director of Athletics Pete Stanton announced the hiring of Cut Bank native Keithan Gregg on Monday as the next head coach of the Blue Hawk women's basketball program.

Gregg brings more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience to Dickinson State, with a strong background in player development, recruiting, and program building at multiple levels of college basketball.

"I am extremely grateful to President Scott Molander, Director of Athletics Pete Stanton, and the entire search committee for the opportunity to serve as the next head women's basketball coach at Dickinson State University," Gregg said in a DSU press release. "My family and I are excited to join the Dickinson community and begin building a program that Blue Hawk fans will be proud of."

Gregg most recently served as associate head coach at Idaho State University, where he was elevated to the role ahead of the 2025-26 season. Prior to his time at Idaho State, Gregg spent 10 seasons with the Portland State women's basketball program, including four years as associate head coach after beginning as director of basketball operations.

In addition to his time at Portland State, Gregg has coaching experience at the University of Providence, Ashland High School, and has served in various roles including recruiting coordinator, scouting coordinator, and camp director.

Gregg has strong recruiting ties throughout the West and brings extensive experience identifying and developing talent both domestically and internationally. He replaces Eric Nelson, who spent seven years at Dickinson State and compiled a 63-130 record. The Blue Hawks finished 7-19 overall and 5-17 in the Frontier Conference last season.

Gregg earned his master's degree in organizational management and his bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Providence.