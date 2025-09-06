High School College More Sports Watch Now
College of Idaho spoils Rocky Mountain College's season opener

BILLINGS — College of Idaho outscored Rocky Mountain College 21-6 in the fourth quarter Saturday at Herb Klindt Field in Billings to spoil the Battlin' Bears' season opener, 37-20.

Trailing 16-7, Rocky quarterback Trent Nobach found Darius Haskins on a slant where Haskins split two defenders and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-14. C of I, though, responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Camden Young to Torey Watkins, pushing the lead back to two scores.

Rocky, though, went down swinging. Nobach and Haskins hooked up for a 53-yard score just 43 seconds later, but the Yotes then went on a punishing four-minute drive that was punctuated by a 1-yard touchdown run by Rylie Byington.

Young threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns for the Yotes. He also ran for 111 yards on 17 carries. C of I ran for 246 yards to Rocky's 29 and had the ball for 40 minutes.

C of I improves to 2-0 while Rocky is 0-1. Rocky is back in action on Sept. 13 at Montana Tech.

