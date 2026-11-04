College of Idaho, Carroll hold steady in NAIA selection committee top 15 ahead of Frontier West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College of Idaho and Carroll College held steady in the NAIA Football National Selection Committee (NSC) Top 15 Poll on Tuesday while Montana Tech slipped one spot.

The Orediggers, who last week defeated Rocky Mountain College 41-0, fell from fourth to fifth in the rankings. C of I is still second and Carroll is still 12th.

St. Thomas (Fla.) is again the No. 1-ranked team. Benedictine (Kan.) is third, and Morningside (Iowa) leapfrogged Tech for fourth. View the complete rankings.

The NAIA also released its second Area Rating Committee (ARC) standings of the 2026 football season. College of Idaho, Montana Tech and Carroll are the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 teams in the West.

College of Idaho (8-0) and Carroll (7-1) meet Saturday in the de facto championship game for the Frontier West division. Both teams are 4-0 in the West, and the division winner will receive an automatic berth in the NAIA playoffs, which start the weekend of Nov. 21.

The Yotes are unbeaten this season and have only once had a game decided by less than 30 points — a 35-19 win over Montana Tech.

The Fighting Saints' only loss of the season came in a 24-14 setback at Montana Tech on Sept. 5. Since, Carroll has won six consecutive games.

Below are the current Frontier Conference standings and this week's schedule.

Frontier Conference football standings

Wednesday, Nov. 4

East Division



Conf. Overall Montana Tech 4-0 8-1 Dickinson State 4-1 5-5 Rocky Mountain 3-1 4-4 Dakota State 2-2 6-3 Mayville State 2-3 6-4 Valley City State 0-4 1-7 MSU-Northern 0-4 0-9

West Division



Conf. Overall College of Idaho 4-0 8-0 Carroll 4-0 7-1 Eastern Oregon 3-1 6-2 Southern Oregon 2-3 3-6 Simpson 1-3 3-5 Montana Western 1-4 3-6 Arizona Christian 0-4 0-8

Frontier Conference football schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Nov. 7

MSU-Northern at Valley City State, 11 a.m.

Dakota State at Rocky Mountain, 12 p.m.

Carroll at College of Idaho, 12 p.m.

Dickinson Stat eat Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Simpson, 2 p.m.

Montana Western at Arizona Christian, 2 p.m.