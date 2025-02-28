Watch Now
Carroll's Weston Means wins national high jump title at NAIA indoor championships

Carroll Athletics
Carroll's Weston Means, left, celebrates his national high jump title at the NAIA indoor championships in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Carroll College sophomore Weston Means won a national championship in the men's high jump Thursday at the NAIA indoor track and field meet.

Means, a Lockwood High School alum, won the event with a school-record leap of 2.15 meters (7 feet, 5 inches) to win the event at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center. Means is Carroll's first national champion since 2022.

Means, a Class A high jump state champ while at Lockwood, came into the event ranked third nationally but claimed the title over second-place Jacob Gillies of Evangel (Mo.) and third-place and top-seeded Robert Atwater of Midland (Neb.).

Means is one of 11 Fighting Saints athletes to qualify for the NAIA championships, a list that includes Tucker Monaco and Carson Krack (heptathlon), Zack Gacnik (5,000 meters), and the distance medley relay team of Brycen Gardner, Peter Rehberger, Jack Jensen, Wyatt Ehredt, Oliver Morris. For the women, Brynn Wandle (pole vault) and Madalen Shipman (600 meters).

