Carroll's Weston Means, Carson Krack win NAIA track and field championships

MARION, Ind. — Carroll College crowned two national champions Thursday at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Weston Means won his second men's high jump title, and Carson Krack won the men's decathlon.

Means, a sophomore from Lockwood, cleared 2.10 meters (6 feet, 10¾ inches) to win the high jump Thursday. He entered the event at 2.01 meters and needed just one jump to clear that height. He took one jump to clear 2.04 meters, and by then had a top-five finish secured.

Means and Vance Shewey of Tabor College were the only two jumpers to clear 2.07 meters, and Means, who also won the indoor high jump championship earlier this year, won the title on his first attempt at 2.10 meters. Shewey placed second with his 2.07-meter clearance.

Krack, meanwhile, scored 6,963 points to edge Eastern Oregon's Justin Krabbenhoft for the decathlon crown. Krack, a freshman from Whitefish, didn't win any single event, but he was second in the 400- (49.74 seconds) and 1,500-meter (4:33.81) runs, third in the high jump (1.93 meters) and javelin (48.17 meters) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.24).

Krack's teammate, Tucker Monaco, placed third in the decathlon with 6,681 points to earn All-American honors.

Eight additional Frontier Conference athletes have so far earned All-American recognition at the national meet, which started Wednesday.

Reuben Hornby, another Fighting Saint, placed second in the men's javelin with a throw of 61.43 meters (201 feet, 6 inches), and Cade VanVleet of Montana Tech was second in the men's discus with a throw of 53.10 meters (174 feet, 3 inches). Rocky Mountain College's Trystin Chapel finished eighth in the men's long jump with a mark of 7.29 meters (23 feet, 11 inches).

On the women's side, Montana Tech's Abby Clark (third in the heptathlon) and Jenna Jordan (seventh in the javelin) finished as All-Americans. Clark scored 4,883 points in the heptathlon, while Jordan marked a throw of 41.54 meters (136 feet, 3 inches) in the javelin.

Providence also got two All-Americans in the women's throwing events. Shelbey Klein was fifth in the javelin (42.00 meters/137 feet, 8 inches), and Lauren Cima was sixth in the shot put (14.24 meters/46 feet, 8¾ inches).

Rocky Mountain's 4x800-meter women's relay team of Tyne Stokes, Kallyn Wilkins, Grace Timm and Maya Pearcy ran to an eighth-place finish (9:20.62).

Two Montanans competing at Dickinson State also had strong showings at the national meet. Kaitlyn McColly, a senior from Hinsdale, was the runner-up in the women's heptathlon, finishing with 4,931 points. Southern Oregon's Abi Stevens won the event with 4,961 points.

And Faith Brennan, a Kalispell Glacier alum, earned All-American honors in both the long and triple jumps. The sophomore marked a triple jump of 12.31 meters (40 feet, 4¾ inches) to place fourth and a long jump of 5.7 meters (18 feet, 8½ inches) to place sixth.

The meet continues with the third and final day on Friday.