Carroll's Kyndall Keller named player of the year as Frontier announces all-conference teams

HELENA — The 2024-25 Frontier Conference women’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners were announced Wednesday. The award recipients are selected by the six head coaches in the conference, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Kyndall Keller of Carroll was voted as the 2024-25 Frontier Conference player of the year. She tied for the Frontier Conference leading scoring average with 16.1 points per game and led the league in total points with 242 points. She was named to the All-Frontier second team last season.

Sydney Dethman of Rocky Mountain was named the league’s newcomer of the year, and teammate Gracee Lekvold was selected as the defensive player of the year.

Trinidie Nichols of Montana Western was the coaches’ vote for the sixth woman of the year. Paige Wasson of Rocky Mountain was named the freshman of the year.

RMC’s Wes Keller picked up the coach of the year award after guiding his squad to the 2024-25 Frontier women’s basketball regular-season title. The Battlin’ Bears also appeared in the conference tournament championship game, where they fell to Providence.

Frontier Conference women's basketball

Player of the year: Kyndall Keller, Carroll

Newcomer of the year: Sydney Dethman, Rocky Mountain

Defensive player of the year: Gracee Lekvold, Rocky Mountain

Freshman of the year: Paige Wasson, Rocky Mountain

Sixth woman of the year: Trinidie Nichols, Montana Western

Coach of the year: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain

First-team all-conference

Kyndall Keller, Carroll, sr., G; Sydney Dethman, Rocky Mountain, sr., F; Keanna Salave'a, Providence, so., F; Ashlee Maldonado, Providence, gr., G; Hadley Humphreys, Montana Tech, jr., C; Willa Albrecht, Carroll, r-jr., G.

Second-team all-conference

Gracee Lekvold, Rocky Mountain, sr., G; Canzas HisBadHorse, MSU-Northern, jr., F; Payton Hagy, Montana Western, sr., G; Addi Ekstrom, Carroll, sr., G; Paige Wasson, Rocky Mountain, fr., G.

Honorable mention all-conference

Aubrie Rademacher, Montana Tech; Liv Wangerin, Montana Tech.

All-defensive team

Gracee Lekvold, Rocky Mountain, sr., G; Addi Ekstrom, Carroll, sr., G; Katelynn Forner, MSU-Northern, sr., G; Keanna Salave'a, Providence, so., F; Macy Mayer, Montana Tech, r-jr., F.

