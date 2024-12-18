Carroll's Hunter Peck a finalist for Cliff Harris Award as top small-college defender

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Carroll College lineman Hunter Peck is a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award as a top small-college defensive player.
The award is presented annually to the top defensive player from NCAA Division II, D-III and NAIA colleges and universities.
An NAIA finalist, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Peck made 50 tackles (with 12 for loss) with 6.5 quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery as a senior for the Fighting Saints in 2024.
Peck, from Windsor, Colo., was named the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year, and a first-team NAIA All-American this past season.
Peck finished his career with 132 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.