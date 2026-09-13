Carroll volleyball outlasts Dakota State in 5-set Frontier Conference battle

HELENA — Carroll College outlasted Dakota State (S.D.) in a five-set Frontier Conference volleyball battle Saturday night in Helena, earning a 3-2 win to improve to 9-3 on the season.

Dakota State entered the matchup at 6-3 after sweeping Rocky Mountain College, while Carroll looked to rebound from a loss to Bellevue (Neb.).

The Fighting Saints erased an early deficit to take the opening set 25-23 before the Trojans answered back behind strong play from Tristyn Maras. Carroll responded with key momentum swings of its own, including a spike from Lauren Heuiser that helped put the Saints ahead during the tightly contested match.

Dakota State later forced a deciding fifth set after a long rally dropped in for a point Carroll could not recover.

In the final set, Carroll secured the home victory to hand Dakota State its fourth loss of the season, with a final score of 3-2. The Trojans fall to 6-4, while the Fighting Saints improve to 9-3 overall. Dakota State will face Montana Western on Sept. 18, while Carroll returns to action Sept. 21 against Mayville State (N.D.).