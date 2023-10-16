Carroll up to No. 6, UM Western No. 15, Montana Tech No. 16 in NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll College keeps methodically moving up in the NAIA football coaches' top 25 poll.

In the latest rankings released Monday, Carroll jumped one more spot ahead to No. 6, making it the fourth straight week the Saints have moved up. Carroll won a defensive struggle last week 14-6 on the road against Eastern Oregon to improve its overall record to 6-0.

The Saints are again the top-ranked Frontier Conference team in the poll. College of Idaho (6-1) moved up one position to No. 9 following a 59-0 blowout of MSU-Northern last week.

Caroll hosts C of I on Saturday at Nelson Stadium in Helena for what will now be a top-10 battle.

Montana Western, on the heels of a 27-20 victory over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, also jumped forward in the poll. The Bulldogs (5-1) slid ahead four spots to No. 15.

The Bulldogs leapfrogged Frontier rival Montana Tech, which remained at No. 16. The Orediggers (4-2) were on a bye last week.

The top five remained unchanged again this week. Northwestern (Iowa) received all 18 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Grand View (Iowa), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa), No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 5 Marian (Ind.). To see the entire poll, click here.