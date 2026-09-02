HELENA — Carroll College continued its strong start to the volleyball season Tuesday night, sweeping in-state rival Rocky Mountain College 3-0 in a Frontier Conference matchup at Carroll College.

The Fighting Saints entered the night with a 5-2 record, while the Bears came into Helena at 2-2 on the season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Carroll sweeps Rocky Mountain in Frontier Conference volleyball opener

Rocky Mountain challenged Carroll early and nearly stole the opening set, but the Saints rallied late to secure a 26-24 victory and seize momentum in the match.

Carroll carried that energy into the second set, where Lauren Heuiser and McKaila Balcom helped lead the Saints to a commanding 25-16 win. Carroll hit nearly .300 in the set and controlled the pace offensively.

The Bears responded with a stronger effort in the third set, keeping things close throughout, but Carroll closed out the match with a 25-22 win to complete the sweep.

The Saints finished with 43 kills and a .209 hitting percentage compared to Rocky Mountain’s 29 kills and .121 mark. Carroll also outperformed the Bears in every set offensively, including a .297 hitting percentage in the second frame.

With the victory, Carroll improves to 6-2 on the season while Rocky Mountain drops to 2-3.