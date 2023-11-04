Carroll sweeps Frontier cross country titles; Rocky's Jackson Wilson, Montana Tech's Carlin Manning win

GREAT FALLS — Jackson Wilson from Rocky Mountain College and Carlin Manning from Montana Tech won the individual races while Carroll College swept the team titles Friday at the 2023 Frontier Conference cross country championships at Hickory Swing Golf Course.

Wilson won the men’s 8K race in 24:51.80 to capture his third consecutive conference crown. Wilson eased to victory ahead of second-place Edwin Kipanoi of Montana Tech (25:25.60) and third-place Justin Morgan, also of Montana Tech (25:31.40).

Carroll’s Zack Gacnik placed fourth in 24:41.00, and teammates Connor O’Hara came in fifth in 25:44.10 and Brycen Gardiner took sixth in 26:03.70 to spearhead the Saints’ third consecutive team title. Carroll finished with 38 points, placing four runners in the top 10. Montana Tech came in second with 31 points while Rocky took third with 49.

Tech’s Manning captured the women’s individual championship with a time of 22:56.00, outpacing Rocky’s Jayden Woodland (23:20.80) and Carroll’s Isabelle Ruff (23:38.20).

Carroll’s women, led by Ruff, fourth-place finisher Anna Terry (23:55.00) and seventh-place Hanna Sempf (24:15.70) won their fourth straight Frontier team title with 36 points. Montana Tech, with 45 points, placed second while Rocky came in third with 56 points.

