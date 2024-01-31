Carroll, Providence ranked in NAIA women's basketball top 25; Montana Tech in men's rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference basketball teams remain ranked in the latest NAIA top 25 polls, which were released Wednesday.

Carroll is No. 8 and Providence No. 13 in the NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Rating, while Montana Tech is No. 11 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Carroll and Providence women have been ranked in every poll released this season.

Carroll slipped two spots from the previous poll with its 15-4 overall record. The Saints are leading the Frontier Conference with a 6-1 mark in league play. Providence snapped Carroll's seven-game winning streak last Saturday.

The Argos jumped three positions in the new poll with their 14-6 record. Coming off their 63-40 win over Carroll, the Argos are one game behind the Saints in the conference race with a 5-2 record.

Rocky Mountain remained listed among the other teams receiving votes this week.

Dordt (Iowa) holds at No. 1 with 19 of the 20 first-place votes. Marian (Ind.) moved up in the poll and garnered the remaining first-place vote. Campbellsville (Ky.), Indiana Wesleyan and Clarke (Iowa) complete the top five.

Tech, meanwhile, remained the lone Frontier Conference program ranked in the men's poll.

The Orediggers hold a 16-4 overall record, which has them in the NAIA poll for a 17th consecutive release. Tech is 6-1 in Frontier play to sit tied atop the standings with Carroll. Tech has won eight of its previous nine outings entering a Thursday game against Carroll in Butte.

Grace (Ind.) grabbed every first-place vote for the fourth consecutive week to stay on top in the fifth edition of the poll. The Lancers are still undefeated on the year with a perfect 20-0 record as of Tuesday. Langston (Okla.) continued its perfect record into the poll with a 19-0 mark to remain at No. 2. College of Idaho, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Indiana Wesleyan rounded out the top five for the second consecutive week.