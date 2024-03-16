Carroll men's season come to an end in loss to Cornerstone (Mich.) at NAIA tourney

CALDWELL, Idaho — The ninth-seeded Carroll College men's basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday with a 72-66 loss to No. 8 Cornerstone (Mich.) in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.

Carroll, which earned an at-large berth to the tourney, finished the season with a 19-12 record under first-year coach Ryan Lundgren.

An Andrew Cook basket in the paint with 4:11 remaining pulled the Saints within 64-62. Cook later tied the game 66-66 with a jump shot with 1:22 left. But Cory Ainsworth made consecutive layups in the final 24 seconds and Cornerstone held on.

Cook, the Frontier Conference men's player of the year, finished with 21 points and six rebounds to lead Carroll. Gui Pedra had 13 points, James Lang added 11 and Kendall more had 10 for Carroll.

Ainsworth scored 26 points for Cornerstone to lead all players. He also had six rebounds. Luke Rowlinson added 14 points for the Golden Eagles.