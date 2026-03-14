Carroll men, women eliminated in 1st round of NAIA tournaments

The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams were sent home Friday from their respective NAIA national tournaments, with both losing first-round games.

The 10th-seeded Carroll men were defeated by No. 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 116-94 at their first- and second-round pod in Chandler, Ariz. The ninth-seeded women, meanwhile, fell 76-63 to Columbia College (Mo.) at their pod in Indianapolis, Ind.

Wayland Baptist men 116, Carroll 94

In a high-scoring battle, Carroll ultimately couldn't keep pace with Wayland Baptist as the Pioneers advanced to the second round.

WBU shot 54.3% from the floor and hit 13 3-pointers, which proved too proficient for the Fighting Saints. Rico Yarbrough scored 26 points and Jamari Lawrence had 15 for the Pioneers, who put six players in double figures for scoring.

Isaac Round had 31 points to lead Carroll, making a game-high six 3s. Drew Jones hit four triples and had 23 points while Frontier MVP Isaiah Crane added 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

But the Saints made 10 fewer total field goals than WBU and coughed the ball away 23 times, which led to 33 Pioneers points.

Carroll finished its season with a 20-10 overall record while Wayland Baptist moved on with a mark of 24-7.

Columbia College women 76, Carroll 63

Carroll jumped out to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter but Columbia put together big second and third quarters to outlast the Fighting Saints.

The Lions outpaced Carroll 47-21 combined in the middle quarters — 27-10 in the second and 20-11 in the third — to gain separation. Lexi Miller and Lexi Rubel each finished with 20 points for Columbia, with Miller hitting 5 of 11 3-point attempts.

Miller and Rubel also combined for 13 rebounds, while teammate Ashytn Klusmeyer added 17 points. Tori Rubel pulled down a game-high 10 boards for the Lions.

Carroll was led by Meagan Karstetter's 20 points. Willa Albrecht added 19 points and eight rebounds and Kenzie Allen scored 12 points.

The Saints bowed out of the tournament with a 19-11 overall record. Columbia College advanced to the second round with a 31-1 mark.

