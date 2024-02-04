Carroll men, women complete home sweep of Rocky in Frontier doubleheader

HELENA — Carroll College swept a Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball doubleheader from Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the PE Center.

Carroll's men won 77-70 behind 16 points from Kendall Moore and 14 points from Andrew Cook. James Lang added 12 points for the Saints, who shot 49.2% from the floor as a team. Cook also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Rocky was led by Luca Brooks, who finished with 19 points and hit five 3-pointers. Jesse Owens and A.J. Wilson each scored 17 points for the Battlin' Bears.

The Carroll women defeated Rocky 70-61. The Saints jumped to an 11-point lead at halftime and kept the Battlin' Bears at bay in the third and fourth quarters.

Maddie Geritz had 19 points and seven rebounds for Carroll, while Jamie Pickens finished with a double double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Isabelle Erickson had a career-best 15 points for the Saints. Kyndall Keller added 12 and Willa Albrecht had 11 for Carroll.

Morgan Baird's 17 points paced Rocky. Ky Oliver and Brenna Linse each added 12 points. Madeline Heggem and Gracee Lekvold each had nine rebounds for the Bears.

