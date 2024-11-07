Carroll men, Montana Tech women claim Frontier Conference cross country championships

BILLINGS — The Carroll men and Montana Tech women claimed the Frontier Conference cross country championships Wednesday at Amend Park.

It's the fourth consecutive conference title for the Carroll men, who edged Rocky Mountain by just one point to win Wednesday's championship. The Fighting Saints finished with 32 points behind Zack Gacnik's first-place finish. Gacnik clocked a time of 24:54.40 to out-pace teammate Oliver Morris, who placed second with a time of 25:11.70.

Carroll also got an all-conference finish from Connor O'Hara.

Rocky Mountain's Corbyn Svec rounded out the top three with a time of 25:17.30, as the Battlin' Bears totaled 33 team points.

Montana Tech, MSU-Northern and Montana Western took third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's team standings. View complete results from the Frontier Conference men's cross country championships.

For the Tech women, it was the first Frontier Conference cross country championship in program history. The Orediggers, who snapped Carroll's streak of four consecutive titles, were paced by individual medalist Alyssa Plant and second-place finisher Kamryn Camba. Plant placed first with a time of 22:33.50, while Camba crossed the finish line in 22:56.

As a team, Tech scored 26 points, as Alyssa Jany and Emily See also earned all-conference recognition.

Kallyn Wilkins of Rocky Mountain placed third with a time of 22:56.60.

Following Tech in the team standings were Carroll (47 points), Rocky Mountain (61) and Montana Western (95). View complete results from the Frontier Conference women's cross country championships.

The Carroll men and Tech women receive the Frontier's automatic bids to the NAIA national championships, which are scheduled for Nov. 22 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. The NAIA will announce the at-large bids next week.

2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Zack Gacnik, Carroll — Frontier Conference runner of the year

Oliver Morris, Carroll

Corbyn Svec, Rocky Mountain

Benjamin Zerr, Montana Tech

Connor O'Hara, Carroll

John Spinti, Rocky Mountain

Ashtyn Rask, Rocky Mountain

Zach Zwiesler, Rocky Mountain

Derek Schultz, Montana Tech

2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER

Luke Decker, Carroll

Bryon Fanning, Montana Tech

Kaden Hennessey, Montana Wesern

Jaden Koon, Montana State-Northern

Ciaran Molloy, Providence

Caleb Tomac, Rocky Mountain

2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR

Shannon Flynn, Carroll

2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Alyssa Plant, Montana Tech — Frontier Conference runner of the year

Kamryn Comba, Montana Tech

Kallyn Wilkins, Rocky Mountain

Alyssa Jany, Montana Tech

Emily See, Montana Tech

Isabelle Ruff, Carroll

Hannah Geisen, Rocky Mountain

Hannah Sempf, Carroll

Anna Terry, Carroll

Olivia Steadman, Montana Western

2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER

Erika Arthur, Carroll

Alyssa Jany, Montana Tech

Justene Santi, Montana Western

Makaela Kelly, Montana State-Northern

Kallyn Wilkins, Rocky Mountain

2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR

Jacob Sundberg, Montana Tech