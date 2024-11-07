Carroll men, Montana Tech women claim Frontier Conference cross country championships

BILLINGS — The Carroll men and Montana Tech women claimed the Frontier Conference cross country championships Wednesday at Amend Park.
It's the fourth consecutive conference title for the Carroll men, who edged Rocky Mountain by just one point to win Wednesday's championship. The Fighting Saints finished with 32 points behind Zack Gacnik's first-place finish. Gacnik clocked a time of 24:54.40 to out-pace teammate Oliver Morris, who placed second with a time of 25:11.70.
Carroll also got an all-conference finish from Connor O'Hara.
Rocky Mountain's Corbyn Svec rounded out the top three with a time of 25:17.30, as the Battlin' Bears totaled 33 team points.
Montana Tech, MSU-Northern and Montana Western took third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's team standings. View complete results from the Frontier Conference men's cross country championships.
For the Tech women, it was the first Frontier Conference cross country championship in program history. The Orediggers, who snapped Carroll's streak of four consecutive titles, were paced by individual medalist Alyssa Plant and second-place finisher Kamryn Camba. Plant placed first with a time of 22:33.50, while Camba crossed the finish line in 22:56.
As a team, Tech scored 26 points, as Alyssa Jany and Emily See also earned all-conference recognition.
Kallyn Wilkins of Rocky Mountain placed third with a time of 22:56.60.
Following Tech in the team standings were Carroll (47 points), Rocky Mountain (61) and Montana Western (95). View complete results from the Frontier Conference women's cross country championships.
The Carroll men and Tech women receive the Frontier's automatic bids to the NAIA national championships, which are scheduled for Nov. 22 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. The NAIA will announce the at-large bids next week.
2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Zack Gacnik, Carroll — Frontier Conference runner of the year
Oliver Morris, Carroll
Corbyn Svec, Rocky Mountain
Benjamin Zerr, Montana Tech
Connor O'Hara, Carroll
John Spinti, Rocky Mountain
Ashtyn Rask, Rocky Mountain
Zach Zwiesler, Rocky Mountain
Derek Schultz, Montana Tech
2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER
Luke Decker, Carroll
Bryon Fanning, Montana Tech
Kaden Hennessey, Montana Wesern
Jaden Koon, Montana State-Northern
Ciaran Molloy, Providence
Caleb Tomac, Rocky Mountain
2024 FRONTIER MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR
Shannon Flynn, Carroll
2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Alyssa Plant, Montana Tech — Frontier Conference runner of the year
Kamryn Comba, Montana Tech
Kallyn Wilkins, Rocky Mountain
Alyssa Jany, Montana Tech
Emily See, Montana Tech
Isabelle Ruff, Carroll
Hannah Geisen, Rocky Mountain
Hannah Sempf, Carroll
Anna Terry, Carroll
Olivia Steadman, Montana Western
2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER
Erika Arthur, Carroll
Alyssa Jany, Montana Tech
Justene Santi, Montana Western
Makaela Kelly, Montana State-Northern
Kallyn Wilkins, Rocky Mountain
2024 FRONTIER WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR
Jacob Sundberg, Montana Tech