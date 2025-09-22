Carroll makes big jump in NAIA football top 25, Montana Tech continues climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Frontier Conference schools are ranked inside the 2025 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, as the second regular season poll was announced by the national office Monday.

Carroll highlighted the national poll with the biggest jump of seven spots from No. 25 to No. 18 after its 35-7 road victory at then-No. 11 Dickinson State on Sept. 20. The Fighting Saints improved to 2-1 overall and received 170 points in the poll.

Montana Tech moved one spot from No. 7 to No. 6 in the latest poll, remaining undefeated with a 4-0 overall record after its 37-14 road victory at then-No. 24 Southern Oregon. The Orediggers tallied 364 points, trailing just two points behind No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan.

Montana Western remained at No. 9 with 333 points and an overall record of 2-1. The Bulldogs pulled away over Rocky Mountain 35-21 on the road last Saturday.

The Blue Hawks (2-1) fell to No. 20 and recorded 132 points in the poll.

College of Idaho broke into the top 25 at No. 25. The Yotes are undefeated this season with an overall record of 3-0 after defeating MSU-Northern 38-16. They registered 88 points in the national poll.

Southern Oregon (1-2) fell out of the NAIA’s top 25 and is listed in the receiving votes section with 25 points.

Frontier Conference football continues cross-over action on Saturday, highlighted with a pair of NAIA top-25 battles: No. 25 College of Idaho at No. 6 Montana Tech and No. 20 Dickinson State at No. 9 Montana Western.

