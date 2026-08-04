HELENA — The intensity picked up Tuesday as Carroll College football continued fall camp with its second official practice ahead of the 2026 season.

After finishing 9-3 and making an NAIA playoff appearance last year, the Fighting Saints opened camp with plenty of energy and competition as they prepare for another run in the Frontier Conference.

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Carroll football opens fall camp with high expectations for 2026

Head coach Troy Purcell says the early practices are focused on fundamentals, discipline and building consistency before the season begins.

“It’s just great for the players and coaches to get back,” Purcell said. “We’re learning the basics, we’re learning what we need to do when we need to do it on the installs.”

Purcell added that the coaching staff is already structuring camp to mirror a game-week routine.

“On Saturdays we get treated more like our game days to stop and amp up to that time,” Purcell said. “Give a little bit of time off on Sundays and get rolling again just like a game week.”

Even in the opening days of camp, the Saints are setting their expectations high.

“Going .500 isn’t a goal of ours,” Purcell said. “Winning a championship is a goal of ours.”

One of the biggest returning pieces for Carroll is quarterback Kaden Huot, who helped lead the Saints offense last season. Huot threw for 2,761 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing more than 64% of his passes in 2025.

Huot says the competitiveness around camp has stood out early.

“We’re executing well — defense, offense, being a little competitive with each other is what we want,” Huot said. “But it’s a great feeling to be on the field again and having some fun with the boys.”

Carroll also returns several key contributors from last season’s playoff team, including linebacker Eli Aby, wide receiver Kole Torgerson, tight end Ty Wilkinson, return specialist Connor Sullivan and linebacker Caden Hansen.

For Huot, the focus remains simple heading into the season.

“Week by week, just keep getting those wins and just keep pushing forward,” Huot said.

With veteran leadership returning on both sides of the ball and competition already ramping up in camp, the Fighting Saints believe they have the pieces to make another statement in the Frontier Conference this fall.

