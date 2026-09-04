Carroll field general Kaden Huot comfortable, confident in Year 2 as starter

HELENA — Carroll College quarterback Kaden Huot opened the season with an impressive performance, helping lead the Fighting Saints to a 30-14 victory over MSU-Northern last week.

Huot completed 23 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game with a completion percentage of .742.

“We had a great game. We executed well. It's always just fun to be out there with the boys again playing some football,” said Huot, a Helena High alum.

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Carroll QB Kaden Huot comfortable, confident in Year 2 as starter

The strong start comes as Huot enters his second year as Carroll’s starting quarterback after transferring from Montana. Fighting Saints coach Troy Purcell says Huot has continued to develop both on the field and as a leader in the locker room.

“I felt he just continued to improve. Developed into a leader. Was voted to captain,” Purcell said.

Purcell also points to Huot’s athleticism and growing comfort in Carroll’s offense as key reasons for his early success.

“Just him continuing to improve and continuing to get better, continue to get a good feel of the offense. It is exciting to watch again with him,” Purcell said.

For Huot, the biggest difference in his second season under center is how comfortable the game feels.

“It just slows down for me. I feel like the game slowed down and I can relax more, and I can just be myself and just go out and play and have fun and trust the guys around me,” Huot said.

Now, No. 11 Carroll turns its attention to a major Frontier Conference matchup against No. 5 Montana Tech on Saturday.

The Fighting Saints lost both meetings with the Orediggers last season, including a regular season loss as well as a playoff defeat. But Huot believes Carroll is ready for the challenge.

