Carroll draws Hope International (Calif.) for first-round of NAIA men's soccer tournament

MTN Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll College's first appearance in the NAIA men's soccer national tournament will send the team to Bartlesville, Okla., for a first-round matchup against Hope International (Calif.)

The Saints (14-3-3) clinched an automatic berth to the tournament by virtue of winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference's regular season championship. They placed second at the CCC tournament last week, falling to Eastern Oregon 2-0 in the title match.

Carroll will face Hope International (14-3-3) in the first round on Thursday, with host at No. 2 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan awaiting the winner in the second round.

The 40-team tournament field opens with the first and second rounds at 16 campus sites Thursday and Saturday. The winners of those two rounds will advance to the tournament's final site Dec. 2-9 in Wichita, Kansas.

