Carroll continues climb, Montana Tech back up 1 spot in NAIA football top 25 rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll continued its ascent and Montana Tech climbed back up one spot in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Fighting Saints, by virtue of their 42-34 win at Montana Western, are now the No. 12 team in the rankings. The Saints have steadily climbed in the poll from their No. 25 preseason ranking — moving to No. 18 in Week 2, No. 17 in Week 3 and No. 14 last week.

Tech, which ran its record to 7-0 with a 49-7 win over MSU-Northern, remains the highest-ranked team from the Frontier. The Orediggers are sixth this week after slipping to No. 7 last week.

Western, meanwhile, dropped from eighth to 15th in this week's poll. College of Idaho is the only other Frontier team ranked, as the Yotes are tied with McPherson (Kan.) for 20th in the poll.

Grand View (Iowa) received all 16 first-place votes to top the rankings, followed by Keiser (Fla.), Benedictine (Kan.), Morningside (Iowa) and Friends (Kan.) to round out the top five. View the complete rankings.

Tech (7-0 overall, 2-0 Frontier East) and Carroll (5-1 overall, 2-0 Frontier West) currently sit atop the Frontier's two divisions. The Orediggers are idle this week, while the Saints host winless Simpson (Calif.).

This week's Frontier Conference football is below.

MSU-Northern at Mayville State (N.D.), 11 a.m.

Simpson at No. 12 Carroll, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Montana Western at No. 20 College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

Dickinson State (N.D.) at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Valley City State (N.D.) at Dakota State (S.D.), 3 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Ottawa University Arizona, 8 p.m. (nonconference)