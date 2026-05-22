Carroll College's Carson Krack wins 2nd straight NAIA decathlon title as Fighting Saints go 1-2

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Carroll College athletes Carson Krack and Tucker Monaco placed first and second in the men's decathlon Thursday at the NAIA outdoor track and field national championships.

Krack, a sophomore from Whitefish, won his second consecutive NAIA national title by scoring 7,522 points over the 10 events. Monaco, a junior from Bakersfield, Calif., scored a personal-best 7,167 points to earn the silver medal.

🏅𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲-𝑻𝑶-𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲 𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑨𝑳 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷!🏅



For the second time in the last five years, your Fighting Saints have a BACK-TO-BACK @NAIA Champion!!!



Congrats to Carson Krack on defending his title with 7,522 points!#MarchOn | @CCSaintsTrack pic.twitter.com/nuwXmXYchN — Carroll Athletics (@CCSaints) May 22, 2026

Krack had a stellar decathlon performance on the track, winning the 100-meter dash in 10.97 seconds, the 400 in 48.51 and the 110 hurdles in 14.48. He also cleared 2 meters (6 feet, 6¾ inches) to win the high jump and added second-place finishes in the long jump (6.89 meters/22 feet, 7¼ inches) and 1,500 (4:25.91).

Monaco won the 1,500 in 4:24.09. He also won the pole vault by clearing 4.85 meters/15 feet, 11 inches and placed second behind Krack in the 400 (49.48).

It's the second time in the past five years Carroll has had a back-to-back national champion in the men's decathlon, as Lee Walburn, also a Whitefish native, won a pair in 2021 and 2022.

Wednesday at the NAIA outdoor championships for Carroll, Huntley's Brynn Wandle placed second in the women's pole vault (3.93 meters/12 feet, 10¾ inches) and Reuben Hornby of Kalispell placed second in the men's javelin (64.19 meters/210 feet, 7 inches) to earn All-America honors.

The NAIA outdoor championships continue Friday. For live results, click here.