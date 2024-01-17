Carroll College women, Montana Tech men headline Frontier Conference teams in NAIA top 25 basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Only three Frontier Conference basketball teams are ranked in the latest NAIA top 25 rankings, which were released this week.

The Carroll College women are still the highest-ranked team from Montana, as the Fighting Saints are No. 6 in the NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches Top 25 Rating. Carroll, 12-3 overall and riding a four-game win streak, slipped one spot from the No. 5 ranking it held in mid-December.

The Saints' current win streak includes a 63-59 victory at No. 16 Providence, the only other Frontier team in the women's rankings. The Argos are 11-5 and have won back-to-back games after enduring a three-game skid that spanned from Dec. 18 to Jan. 6.

Dordt (Iowa) is the top-ranked women's team with 18 first-place votes. Indiana Wesleyan received three first-place votes and is ranked second. Campbellsville (Ky.), Clarke (Iowa) and Marian (Ind.) complete the top five.

On the men's side, Montana Tech is the only Frontier Conference team in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Orediggers fell one spot from No. 7 to No. 8. Tech is 13-3 and has won its past five games, including its first three to begin conference play — an overtime home win over Rocky Mountain and road wins at MSU-Northern and Carroll.

Grace (Ind.) maintained its unanimous No. 1 ranking in the men's poll, followed by Langston (Okla.), College of Idaho, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Indiana Wesleyan to round out the top five.

Both the Rocky Mountain men's and women's teams fell out of the top 25 after previously being ranked.