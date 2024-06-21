Carroll College volleyball camp brings in prospects from around Pacific Northwest

HELENA — It’s camp season for Carroll College sports, which means more than 30 volleyball prospects gathered inside the PE Center on Thursday.

Coming off just a five-win season, Carroll volleyball head coach Moe Boyle said she hopes to flip the script this season.

"I think it’s going to be a significantly different season this fall than it was last fall," Boyle said.

That process starts with high school prospect camps like Thursday's.

"I think it’s really exciting to have 30 girls from really around the Pacific Northwest in our gym," Boyle said.

Some of the camp's attendees came from out of state — even as far away as Alaska — but others, like senior-to-be Birdie Heuiser, grew up in Helena.

"It’s super exciting just to be in a gym with great players and a great coach," Heuiser said.

By committing to Carroll for volleyball, Heuiser is following in the footsteps of her two older sisters who both play volleyball at Carroll.

“I came on a few visits here and I love the coaching staff and I loved all the players and I loved the campus," Heuiser said. "So, there wasn’t really any other option for me.”

Heuiser wasn't the only camper committed to playing for Carroll, as Bozeman’s Lauren Fox is also set to join the Fighting Saints after one more season of high school volleyball.

“I recently just verbally committed about two weeks ago," said Fox. "So, I'm here for camp and then I'm gonna sign and take some pictures.”

But for Boyle, the camp represents a chance to continue building the program she’s overseen for 20 years.

"To watch the talent that’s out there and pit them against each other ... it’s kind of like having a recruiting day in your own gym," she said.