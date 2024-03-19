Carroll College standout Jamie Pickens named WBCA NAIA All-American

(Editor's note: Carroll College press release.)

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the NAIA award winners for the 2023-24 season. Carroll forward Jamie Pickens has been named an NAIA Coaches' All-American for her efforts in the 2023-24 season.

With her team still in the running for the program's first ever NAIA title, the 6-foot-2 Pickens continues to see accolades head her way.

The Frontier Conference player of the year can now add WBCA Coaches' All-American to her resume. After appearing as an honorable mention on the list in the 2022-23 season, the dominant post garnered top honors for her efforts in her final year.

Pickens has averaged 19.3 points per game and 11.4 points per game this season, both of which led the nation's No. 6-ranked team. Pickens has recorded a double-double in 23 out of 31 games.

Two other Frontier Conference players — Providence's Ashlee Maldonado and Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney — were named honorable mention.

“We congratulate the members of the 2024 WBCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America team,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. “These young women have worked to elevate their teams and themselves to an elite level of competition. Through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they have also lifted the women’s game.”

In addition to Pickens grabbing All-America honors, Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers was named a finalist for WBCA NAIA coach of the year.

Pickens, Sayers and the rest of the 26-5 Saints are in Sioux City, Iowa, in preparations for a Round of 16 matchup with Loyola (La.) in the NAIA women's basketball championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.