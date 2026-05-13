Carroll College softball coach Shawna Juarez announces resignation

HELENA — After four seasons at the helm, Carroll College softball coach Shawna Juarez has announced her resignation.

Just the second full-time head coach in program history, Juarez compiled an overall record of 77-104-1 while leading the Saints to four consecutive postseason appearances following a three-year drought prior to her arrival. Juarez coached numerous all-conference selections and helped guide the Fighting Saints to their first postseason victory in 2024.

“I am resigning to pursue other opportunities that will better enhance and align with my life and career goals,” said Juarez. “I appreciate the opportunities and experiences gained during my time with the program and institution. Thank you, and I wish the coaches and student-athletes continued success moving forward.”

In 2024, Juarez and the Saints entered the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament with the sixth seed. They proceeded to beat the third-seeded Yotes of College of Idaho, 3-1, in the first round, securing the first postseason victory in the then-10-year history of the program.

This past season, the Saints drew the No. 5 seed for the inaugural Frontier Conference tournament following a 13-13 record in league play. They earned a 7-4 win over Dakota State in an elimination game for the school’s second postseason win, before falling to Valley City State later in the tournament. Four Saints earned all-conference honors, 12 were named academic all-conference and 10 were named NAIA scholar-athletes.

"I want to thank Shawna for her dedication to our softball program and, most importantly, to the young women she coached,” said Carroll athletic director Charlie Gross. “Her care and investment in the lives of our student-athletes have been genuine, and that will be part of her lasting impact here. We wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter."

Carroll will initiate a search process for the next head coach immediately.

