Carroll College rolls past Dickinson State 42-7 at Nelson Stadium

HELENA — Carroll College returned from its bye week in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon, defeating Dickinson State 42-7 at Nelson Stadium.

The Saints improved to 2-1 on the season behind a strong defensive performance that produced two interception returns for touchdowns and a blocked punt score. Dickinson State fell to 1-3 with the loss.

Carroll took control early after Henry Gross recorded a sack to force a Dickinson State punt. The Saints then blocked the kick, and Garrett Freeman recovered it and returned it for a touchdown to give Carroll a 7-0 lead.

The Saints added to their advantage later in the first quarter when Peter Minnaert broke loose for a 44-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0.

Carroll continued to dominate in the second quarter. Following a long drive, Jake Jeske punched in a 6-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0.

The Saints’ defense took over from there.

Dickinson State quarterback Hudson Grovom attempted to spark the Blue Hawks offense with a short pass, but Kolbe Coey stepped in front of it and returned the interception 55 yards for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Max Grady added another defensive score with a 30-yard pick-6 to put Carroll ahead 35-0.

Carroll capped off the scoring when quarterback Huot connected with Josh Johnson on a 48-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.

Carroll College returns to action Sept. 26 against Rocky Mountain College, while Dickinson State will travel to face Montana Western on Sept. 26.